消息
任天堂将在 9 月发布 Super Nintendo Classic 版
在 NES Classic 版之后，任天堂宣布将在 9 月 29 日发布 Super Nintendo Classic 版，捆绑 21 个游戏，售价 80 美元，还包括 2 个有线手柄。NES Classic 版供不应求，任天堂这一次表示 Super Nintendo Classic 版的供货将会更充足，将至少一直生产到 2017 年年底。SNES Classic 捆绑的游戏包括了从未发布的 Star Fox 2 ，其它还有 Super Mario World、Super Mario Kart、The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past、F-Zero、Super Metroid、Super Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting、Super Punch Out、Super Castlevania IV、Donkey Kong Country、Mega Man X、Kirby Super Star、Final Fantasy III、Kirby's Dream Course、Star Fox、Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island、Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars、 Contra III: The Alien Wars、Secret of Mana、EarthBound 和 Super Ghouls'n Ghosts。美国版和日本版提供的游戏存在差异，而日本版的发售日期是 10 月 5 日。